Oatmeal recipes with a twist

(WFRV) – January is National Oatmeal month and if you’re looking for ways to up your oatmeal game, creative cook Ashley Damp joined Local 5 Live with some fun recipe spins on the traditional oatmeal.

For more great recipes, join Ashley’s Facebook group.

Spicy Turkey Burgers

Recipe courtesy of Epicure

Ingredients

1 lb (450 g) ground turkey

1⁄ 2 cup breadcrumbs or oat bran

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tbsp Louisiana Hot & Spicy Dip Mix

Preparation

Combine all ingredients and form patties Grill or fry.

Banana Oat Cakes

Recipe courtesy of Epicure

An easy and delicious protein-packed pancake. Make ahead and freeze, then reheat and serve with fresh toppings later.

Ingredients

2 bananas

2 eggs

1⁄ 2 cup quick oats

1⁄ 4 cup liquid egg whites

1 tsp Carrot Cake Sweet Dip Mix, or other Sweet Dip Mix of your choice

1⁄ 2 tsp baking powder

1⁄ 2 tsp Apple Pie Spice, optional

1 pinch of salt

oil, to lightly coat pan

Toppings

1 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp vanilla extract, optional

1 cup mixed berries, your choice

Preparation

In a blender, combine all oat cake ingredients. Blend until smooth. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add oil. Add spoonfuls of the batter to make pancakes and cook until golden brown, approximately 5 min per side. Repeat with remaining batter. In a small mixing bowl, combine yogurt with vanilla extract, if desired. Serve oat cakes with yogurt and berries.

Oat Flour Tortillas

Recipe courtesy of Bob’s Red Mill

Ingredients

1 cup Gluten Free Oat Flour

1 tsp Taco Seasoning

1/2 cup Water

Instructions In a small bowl, mix the flour and seasoning. Stir in water, then evaluate the consistency. The dough should be soft, but not wet and should mold easily into shapes. The dough will easily form a ball as you stir. If necessary, add a bit more flour or water to achieve the proper consistency.



Pinch off balls of dough the size of golf balls. Roll them in additional oat flour to coat well. Knead each ball a bit as you pat or roll it into a flat circle that is about 1/8 inch thick and 5 inches across. Repeat with all dough.Heat a heavy frying pan or griddle. Use no oil. Place each tortilla in the hot pan and cook for a few minutes on each side. Tortillas should become lightly brown and start to appear dry. Cool on wire racks.







Store in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks or freeze.

Peanut Butter Banana Blender Muffins Recipe courtesy of Bob’s Red Mill

These easy, gluten free Peanut Butter Banana Blender Muffins come together in a snap! You might even have all the ingredients in your pantry already—bananas, oats, peanut butter and maple syrup are the stars of the show. Simply combine all the ingredients in a blender and press start! The bananas and oats give the muffins a fluffy texture and whole grain flavor. To top it off, every bite contains a pop of sweetness from the dried cranberries.

Notes: Store at room temperature under a loose tea towel or in a zip-top bag for up to 3 days. To make these vegan, replace eggs with 2 tbsp of Flaxseed Meal and 6 tbsp of water. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before blending with other ingredients.



Ingredients

2 medium-sized ripe bananas (235 g)

2 ½ cups Gluten Free Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats (270 g)

2 Eggs (100 g)½ cup natural, unsweetened Peanut Butter (130 g)

½ cup Maple Syrup (120 mL)

2 tsp Vanilla Extract (10 mL)

2 tsp Baking Powder (8 g)

1 tsp Baking Soda (4 g)

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¾ cup Dried Cranberries (120 g)

Instructions Preheat your oven to 400°F. Spray a muffin tin lightly with oil or line with muffin liners.

Combine all ingredients except the cranberries into the container of a high powered blender. Pulse to break up banana pieces then blend on medium-high for 45 seconds. Batter should be thick and smooth with small, visible pieces of oats throughout.

Stir dried cranberries into the batter by hand.

Pour batter evenly into 12 prepared muffin liners and bake for 18-19 minutes.

Cool muffins in pan for 5 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack.