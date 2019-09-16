(WFRV) –

ONE POT PIZZA PASTA

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. hot Italian sausage

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 3/4 cup mini pepperoni, divided

• 1 (24 oz.) jar Pioneer Woman pasta sauce

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1 tsp. dried basil

• 16 oz. whole wheat pasta

• 3 cups water

• 1 cup shredded part skim mozzarella

• Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to broil. Add Italian sausage and garlic to a large oven-safe pan and cook over medium high heat until sausage is browned, about 5 minutes. Add ½ cup pepperoni and stir to combine. Cook until pepperoni is heated through, about 1 minute.

Add pasta sauce, oregano, basil, pasta and water. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat. Simmer until pasta is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and top with mozzarella cheese and remaining ¼ cup pepperoni. Place in oven and bake until cheese is melted and starting to turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley if desired and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 380, Total Fat 16g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 45mg, Sodium 830mg, Total Carbohydrate 42g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 19g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 15%, Potassium 10%