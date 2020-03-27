One Skillet Buttery Lemon Chicken & Orzo

Live Now
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

ONE SKILLET BUTTERY LEMON CHICKEN & ORZO

 Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. olive oil
6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, patted dry
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 lemon, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup orzo
1/3 cup dry white wine
2 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
4 cups chopped kale
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
Fresh dill for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to skillet and sear on both sides until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

Add butter and lemon slices to the skillet; sear lemon slices until golden on each side, about 1 minute. Place lemon slices on plate with chicken.

Add garlic and orzo to skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until orzo is toasted, about 3 minutes. Add wine to the skillet and scrape bottom of the skillet to de-glaze. Cook until liquid is evaporated, about 1 minute.

Add chicken broth, kale and lemon juice. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Nestle chicken and lemon slices into orzo, making sure to include any juices left on the plate.

Transfer skillet to oven and cook until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Garnish dish with fresh dill and lemon zest before serving. Enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 590, Total Fat 37g (Saturated 10g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 195mg, Sodium 190mg, Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 37g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

