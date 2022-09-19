(WFRV) – It’s a fall favorite! Mitch Ryan from Pellet Grill Addicts gives Local 5 Live details on how to make Over-the-Top Chili.

Over-the-Top Smoked Chili

Ingredients

  • 1.5 pounds of ground beef
    • Try to get the 80/20 blend
  • 4 minced garlic bulbs
  • 1 diced yellow onion
  • 1 chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1 chopped orange bell pepper
  • 12 ounces of tomato paste
  • 28 ounces of diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups of beef broth
  • 1 can of pinto beans
  • 1 can of navy beans
  • Baking sheet tray
  • Nonstick spray
  • Large pot
  • Wire mesh rack

Seasoning Ingredients

  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3 teaspoons black pepper
  • 3 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 3 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

 Instructions

There are techniques involved here that are simple YET crucial to the end product of this chili. I have made dozens of batches and found that these steps lead to the best end result.

  1. Start by combining all seasoning ingredients in a small dish and set aside
  2. Mince your garlic, dice your onion, chop your peppers, and set aside
  3. Preheat a non-stick pan and splash a tablespoon or two of olive oil in it
  4. Place your garlic, onion, and peppers in the pan and saute them
  5. Cook them about halfway so the texture breaks down then sprinkle half your seasoning on them
  6. Take the remaining half and rub it into your beef
  7. Set your smoker to 180 degrees fahrenheit
  8. Place your cooked onions, garlic, and peppers on a sheet tray
  9. Set your seasoned beef on a cooking grate
  10. Once your smoker hits temp, place your sheet tray of vegetables on bottom rack and beef above it on top rack of smoker
  11. Let it smoke for about an hour
  12. During that hour, get the rest of your chili ready
  13. Get a big pot on your stove top and add the following ingredients:
    1. Beef broth
    1. Diced tomatoes
    1. Tomato paste
    1. Pinto beans
    1. Navy beans
  14. Let those ingredients simmer, stirring occasionally, while your vegetables and meat smoke
  15. After an hour is up, remove meat and vegetables from smoker
  16. Crumble up your meat in desired sized chunks
  17. Add all of it to your pot on your stop top
  18. Continue to simmer this, stirring occasionally, for at least two more hours
  19. The liquids will reduce, your kitchen will smell amazing, and your chili is near completion
  20. Once two hours is up, serve, and enjoy!!

For more great recipes, head to pelletgrilladdicts.com.