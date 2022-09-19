(WFRV) – It’s a fall favorite! Mitch Ryan from Pellet Grill Addicts gives Local 5 Live details on how to make Over-the-Top Chili.
Ingredients
- 1.5 pounds of ground beef
- Try to get the 80/20 blend
- 4 minced garlic bulbs
- 1 diced yellow onion
- 1 chopped yellow bell pepper
- 1 chopped orange bell pepper
- 12 ounces of tomato paste
- 28 ounces of diced tomatoes
- 2 cups of beef broth
- 1 can of pinto beans
- 1 can of navy beans
- Baking sheet tray
- Nonstick spray
- Large pot
- Wire mesh rack
Seasoning Ingredients
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 teaspoons black pepper
- 3 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 3 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Instructions
There are techniques involved here that are simple YET crucial to the end product of this chili. I have made dozens of batches and found that these steps lead to the best end result.
- Start by combining all seasoning ingredients in a small dish and set aside
- Mince your garlic, dice your onion, chop your peppers, and set aside
- Preheat a non-stick pan and splash a tablespoon or two of olive oil in it
- Place your garlic, onion, and peppers in the pan and saute them
- Cook them about halfway so the texture breaks down then sprinkle half your seasoning on them
- Take the remaining half and rub it into your beef
- Set your smoker to 180 degrees fahrenheit
- Place your cooked onions, garlic, and peppers on a sheet tray
- Set your seasoned beef on a cooking grate
- Once your smoker hits temp, place your sheet tray of vegetables on bottom rack and beef above it on top rack of smoker
- Let it smoke for about an hour
- During that hour, get the rest of your chili ready
- Get a big pot on your stove top and add the following ingredients:
- Beef broth
- Diced tomatoes
- Tomato paste
- Pinto beans
- Navy beans
- Let those ingredients simmer, stirring occasionally, while your vegetables and meat smoke
- After an hour is up, remove meat and vegetables from smoker
- Crumble up your meat in desired sized chunks
- Add all of it to your pot on your stop top
- Continue to simmer this, stirring occasionally, for at least two more hours
- The liquids will reduce, your kitchen will smell amazing, and your chili is near completion
- Once two hours is up, serve, and enjoy!!
For more great recipes, head to pelletgrilladdicts.com.