(WFRV) – It’s a fall favorite! Mitch Ryan from Pellet Grill Addicts gives Local 5 Live details on how to make Over-the-Top Chili.

Over-the-Top Smoked Chili

Ingredients

1.5 pounds of ground beef Try to get the 80/20 blend

4 minced garlic bulbs

1 diced yellow onion

1 chopped yellow bell pepper

1 chopped orange bell pepper

12 ounces of tomato paste

28 ounces of diced tomatoes

2 cups of beef broth

1 can of pinto beans

1 can of navy beans

Baking sheet tray

Nonstick spray

Large pot

Wire mesh rack

Seasoning Ingredients

3 teaspoons kosher salt

3 teaspoons black pepper

3 teaspoons smoked paprika

3 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

There are techniques involved here that are simple YET crucial to the end product of this chili. I have made dozens of batches and found that these steps lead to the best end result.

Start by combining all seasoning ingredients in a small dish and set aside Mince your garlic, dice your onion, chop your peppers, and set aside Preheat a non-stick pan and splash a tablespoon or two of olive oil in it Place your garlic, onion, and peppers in the pan and saute them Cook them about halfway so the texture breaks down then sprinkle half your seasoning on them Take the remaining half and rub it into your beef Set your smoker to 180 degrees fahrenheit Place your cooked onions, garlic, and peppers on a sheet tray Set your seasoned beef on a cooking grate Once your smoker hits temp, place your sheet tray of vegetables on bottom rack and beef above it on top rack of smoker Let it smoke for about an hour During that hour, get the rest of your chili ready Get a big pot on your stove top and add the following ingredients: Beef broth Diced tomatoes Tomato paste Pinto beans Navy beans Let those ingredients simmer, stirring occasionally, while your vegetables and meat smoke After an hour is up, remove meat and vegetables from smoker Crumble up your meat in desired sized chunks Add all of it to your pot on your stop top Continue to simmer this, stirring occasionally, for at least two more hours The liquids will reduce, your kitchen will smell amazing, and your chili is near completion Once two hours is up, serve, and enjoy!!

For more great recipes, head to pelletgrilladdicts.com.