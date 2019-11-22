(WFRV) —

PEAR POMEGRANATE SALAD WITH ORANGE POPPY SEED DRESSING

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1 Tbsp. honey

5 oz. bag baby spinach

1 pear, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate arils

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup pecan halves

Directions:

Add orange juice, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, poppy seeds and honey to a small bowl. Whisk until well combined.

Place spinach in a large bowl and arrange remaining ingredients on top. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 180, Total Fat 14g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 5mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 12g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%