PEAR POMEGRANATE SALAD WITH ORANGE POPPY SEED DRESSING
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
1 Tbsp. honey
5 oz. bag baby spinach
1 pear, thinly sliced
1/4 cup pomegranate arils
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup pecan halves
Directions:
Add orange juice, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, poppy seeds and honey to a small bowl. Whisk until well combined.
Place spinach in a large bowl and arrange remaining ingredients on top. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.
Per Serving: Calories 180, Total Fat 14g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 5mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 12g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 3g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%