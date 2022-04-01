(WFRV) – Peeps Push Pop Cupcake Pops courtesy of Amanda Cupcake

Peeps Up! Peeps Push Pop Cupcake Pops

Supplies / Accessories needed:

Push up cupcake containers-

12 Mini cupcake pan

Edible easter grass

Carrot sprinkles

Gel paste colors

Parchment paper

Kitchen scissors

For bunnies:

Peeps marshmallow bunnies

For bunny booties: Mini marshmallows or assorted white sprinkles for bunny tails Printed and scaled template of bunny feet for tracing

Parchment paper

White candy melts

Pink candy melts

Disposable piping bags

Cupcake Ingredients needed:

1 box white cake mix

1 box white chocolate pudding (dry powder form)

½ cup oil

4 eggs

1 ¼ cup buttermilk

green gel color paste

Frosting ingredients needed:

Marshmallow fluff

2 cups butter

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

6-8 cups powdered sugar

Gel color pastes in desired colors

How to bake:

Preheat oven to 325.

Whisk pudding & cake mix together in separate bowl.

In stand mixer, cream sugar & oil together.

Measure buttermilk in liquid measuring cup.

Gradually alternate the addition of dry ingredients & liquid ingredients to the creamed ingredients in stand mixer.

After bowl is scraped down and all ingredients are evenly mixed, add green gel color paste (drop by drop-less is more) until you reach desired green shade.

Line mini cupcake pan with cupcake liners.

Fill cupcake liners a little under ½ full.

Bake at 325 for appx 15 minutes.

While cupcakes are baking, prepare frosting: In stand mixer, cream butter, extract & marshmallow fluff together. Gradually add powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.

To add gel color paste to frosting: divide frosting evenly into separate bowls (I used 3 different colors, so my frosting was divided into 3 bowls).

Add desired gel color paste to each bowl (my colors were soft pink, sky blue, and lemon yellow). Spoon each color of frosting into separate piping bags. Cut a hole at the end of piping bags and set aside.

Preparation for decoration:

For “Peeps up” bunnies:

Using a clean pair of kitchen scissors, remove the bunny peep heads. Insert a toothpick into the bottom of each bunny head. Use the remaining part of the peep bunny to create bunny booties. Set aside.

For “Peeps up” bunny booties (optional):

Print out a scaled template of bunny feet (I found mine on the internet and then scaled down on my computer to fit on the peep marshmallow bunny booty).

Tape the bunny feet template print out on countertop or onto a large baking sheet. Tape a piece of parchment paper over the top of the template. Melt 2 separate bowls of candy melts in microwave (one color is white, one is pink). Fill piping bag with melted candy melts and cut a small hole at the end of piping bag. Using the parchment paper that was taped over the top of template as tracing paper, pipe in tiny bunny feet templates with white candy melts. Let dry. Once little bunny feet are dry, dot pink colors for paw prints. Using a dab of candy melt on a toothpick, “Glue” the bunny feet & the bunny tails onto the marshmallow peep bunny bodies. Decorating the push pops: Swirl frosting into the bottom of the push pop. Drop in a mini cupcake. Swirl a layer of frosting on top of the cupcake. Drop in a second mini cupcake and smoosh down. Swirl a layer of frosting on top of the second cupcake. Sprinkle with edible easter grass. Insert the Peeps bunny OR bunny bootie on top of the cupcake. Have fun closing the push pop, then opening, and pushing from the bottom up for the Peeps bunny to hop out as if to say “Hello spring!”

**Notes: Depending on mini cupcake pan size, you may be able to add up to 3 or 4 mini cupcakes inside push pops. Especially if you level/flatten the top of cupcakes with a serrated knife. My mini cupcakes were pretty large, I love frosting. I wanted to leave space so that there was room to play and I didn’t smoosh my bunnies, so I stuck to 2 cupcakes per push pop. ***purchased edible easter grass & push pop cupcake containers at local online baking store, Whimsical Whisk ***found carrot sprinkles at The Bulk Priced Food Shop in Greenville