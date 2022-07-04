(WFRV) – Mitch Ryan from Pellet Grill Addicts visited Local 5 Live with a recipe to up your grilling game.

Pellet Grill Addicts Signature Smoked Queso recipe

My family and friends have fallen in love with our smoked queso creations. Every time we have people over, it seems to be what they look forward to most! This latest recipe isn’t only EASY to make but it is PACKED with well-balanced flavor. I encourage you to give this one a try – feel free to increase the jalapenos if you’re looking for even more heat!

Ingredients

13×9 aluminum foil pan

1 pound of velveeta cheese; cubed

8 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese; cubed

8 ounces of monterey jack cheese; cubed

½ cup of jalapenos; sliced

1 pound of hot breakfast sausage; browned

1 can of rotel; drained

1 large yellow onion; diced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

MITCH TIP: When browning your sausage, make sure to sear the meat well; the less stirring, the better. This will create a beautiful crust that’s PACKED with texture and phenomenal flavor.

Instructions

Simply start by browning your hot sausage and prepping your ingredients while it browns. While that’s finishing, set your smoker to 250F. Once your sausage is browned: