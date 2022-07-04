(WFRV) – Mitch Ryan from Pellet Grill Addicts visited Local 5 Live with a recipe to up your grilling game.
See more great recipes at pelletgrilladdicts.com.
Pellet Grill Addicts Signature Smoked Queso recipe
My family and friends have fallen in love with our smoked queso creations. Every time we have people over, it seems to be what they look forward to most! This latest recipe isn’t only EASY to make but it is PACKED with well-balanced flavor. I encourage you to give this one a try – feel free to increase the jalapenos if you’re looking for even more heat!
Ingredients
- 13×9 aluminum foil pan
- 1 pound of velveeta cheese; cubed
- 8 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese; cubed
- 8 ounces of monterey jack cheese; cubed
- ½ cup of jalapenos; sliced
- 1 pound of hot breakfast sausage; browned
- 1 can of rotel; drained
- 1 large yellow onion; diced
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
MITCH TIP: When browning your sausage, make sure to sear the meat well; the less stirring, the better. This will create a beautiful crust that’s PACKED with texture and phenomenal flavor.
Instructions
Simply start by browning your hot sausage and prepping your ingredients while it browns. While that’s finishing, set your smoker to 250F. Once your sausage is browned:
- Add the browned sausage to the center of your pan
- Pour the velveeta on top of that
- Sprinkle all the cubed cheese over that
- Pour in the rotel in a circular motion
- Sprinkle in the diced onion
- Sprinkle in the sliced jalapenos
- Pour in the mushroom soup to evenly coat the rest
- Place on your smoker for a half hour
- After a half hour, check on it and stir
- Let smoke for another 15 minutes then pull off the smoker if you like the texture of it
- If not, let it roll for another 15 minutes!
- Check on the dip again; it should be done for you and your guests
- Stir, serve, and enjoy!