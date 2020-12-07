Peppermint Mocha Cut-Out Cookie recipe from Sweet Creations by Stacy

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is continuing to celebrate local bakers. Today, Stacy and mom Karen from Sweet Creations by Stacy with a delicious cookie recipe your family will love.

Get details on how to shop at sweetcreationsbystacy.com.

Sweet Creations by Stacy

Peppermint Mocha Cut- Out Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

•1 cup (two sticks) unsalted butter, softened

•½ cup brown sugar (light or dark)

•½ cup granulated sugar

•2 eggs

•1 tsp. vanilla extract

•1 tsp. Doterra peppermint essential oil 2-4 drops (I prefer 4) or you may use peppermint extract or emulsion.

•1 Tbsp. espresso powder (shop local Bulk Priced Food Store in Greenville)

•1 tsp. salt

•1 tsp. baking powder

•⅔ cup dark cocoa powder

•3 cups all-purpose flour

•1 cup Andes peppermint baking chips

Instructions

1. In a mixer, cream together butter and both sugars. Mix until fluffy and well incorporated.

2. Add eggs, vanilla and peppermint extracts, salt, baking powder, and espresso powder. Mix until it is all well incorporated.

3. Add flour and cocoa powder, mixing a cupful at a time, to the butter/sugar/egg mixture.

4. After everything is well mixed, the dough should be non-greasy to the touch. The dough should pull cleanly from the bowl so add more if needed.

5. Stir in the peppermint chips.

6. Roll to 1/4 inch thickness between two sheets of parchment or wax paper. After rolling, chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.

Once the dough is well chilled and hard to the touch, cut out shapes and place them on a parchment paper-lined, light-colored baking sheet. Chill the cut-out shapes again before baking at 375 degrees for 7-14 minutes depending on size of cookie.

7. Remove from the oven before the first indication of the edges turning brown. Leave the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

8. Remove cookies from the baking sheet with a spatula and place on a cooling rack to cool before decorating .Makes about 2 dozen 3-inch cookies.