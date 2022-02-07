‘Perfect Hollandaise Sauce’ recipe from Chef Jyll

PERFECT HOLLANDAISE SAUCE (serves 4-6)

6 egg yolks

Dash dijon mustard

Dash hot sauce

Juice from half of a lemon

1 cup very hot butter

Salt and pepper 

Combine the egg yolks, dijon, hot sauce and lemon juice in a blender and blend for 10 seconds. With the motor running, quickly stream in the hot butter and blend until smooth and thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste, serve immediately. 

Gather on Broadway is located at 139 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Check out all of the upcoming events at gatheronbroadway.com and follow on Facebook.

Learn more about cooking from Chef Jyll’s YouTube channel.

