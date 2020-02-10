(WFRV) —

PESTO CHICKEN BAKE

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

3/4 cup pesto

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 medium slices tomato

Fresh basil chiffonade, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place chicken breasts in a baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper.

Spread pesto evenly over chicken breasts. Sprinkle mozzarella over pesto and top with tomato slices.

Bake for 25-35 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Top with fresh basil and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Per Serving: Calories 420, Total Fat 28g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 700mg, Total Carbohydrate 5g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 36g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 6%, Potassium 15%