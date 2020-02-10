(WFRV) —
PESTO CHICKEN BAKE
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
3/4 cup pesto
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 medium slices tomato
Fresh basil chiffonade, for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place chicken breasts in a baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper.
Spread pesto evenly over chicken breasts. Sprinkle mozzarella over pesto and top with tomato slices.
Bake for 25-35 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Top with fresh basil and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Per Serving: Calories 420, Total Fat 28g (Saturated 7g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 700mg, Total Carbohydrate 5g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 36g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 6%, Potassium 15%