1  of  3
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services Shawano County Senior Nutrition Program Village of Wild Rose

Pesto Egg Salad Sandwiches

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

PESTO EGG SALAD SANDWICHES

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:
1 ½ cups kale leaves
2 cloves garlic
3 Tbsp. pine nuts
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
1/3 cup olive oil
8 large eggs
1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Sliced artisan bread, for serving
Arugula, for serving
Sliced Roma tomatoes, for serving

Directions:

To make the pesto, combine kale, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan in the bowl of a food processor. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. With the motor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified. Set aside.

Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1-inch. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Cover eggs with a tight-fitting lid and remove from heat. Set aside for 8-10 minutes. Drain well and transfer to an ice bath to cool completely before peeling.

In a large bowl, roughly mash eggs with ¼ cup kale pesto, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve sandwiches on artisan bread with arugula, tomatoes and egg salad mixture.

Per Serving: Calories 460, Total Fat 31g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 380mg, Sodium 520mg, Total Carbohydrate 30g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 20g, Vitamin D 10%, Calcium 25%, Iron 35%, Potassium 6%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"