PESTO EGG SALAD SANDWICHES
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups kale leaves
2 cloves garlic
3 Tbsp. pine nuts
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
1/3 cup olive oil
8 large eggs
1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Sliced artisan bread, for serving
Arugula, for serving
Sliced Roma tomatoes, for serving
Directions:
To make the pesto, combine kale, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan in the bowl of a food processor. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. With the motor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified. Set aside.
Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1-inch. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Cover eggs with a tight-fitting lid and remove from heat. Set aside for 8-10 minutes. Drain well and transfer to an ice bath to cool completely before peeling.
In a large bowl, roughly mash eggs with ¼ cup kale pesto, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve sandwiches on artisan bread with arugula, tomatoes and egg salad mixture.
Per Serving: Calories 460, Total Fat 31g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 380mg, Sodium 520mg, Total Carbohydrate 30g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 20g, Vitamin D 10%, Calcium 25%, Iron 35%, Potassium 6%