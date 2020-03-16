(WFRV) —

PESTO EGG SALAD SANDWICHES

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups kale leaves

2 cloves garlic

3 Tbsp. pine nuts

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup olive oil

8 large eggs

1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Sliced artisan bread, for serving

Arugula, for serving

Sliced Roma tomatoes, for serving

Directions:

To make the pesto, combine kale, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan in the bowl of a food processor. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. With the motor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified. Set aside.

Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1-inch. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Cover eggs with a tight-fitting lid and remove from heat. Set aside for 8-10 minutes. Drain well and transfer to an ice bath to cool completely before peeling.

In a large bowl, roughly mash eggs with ¼ cup kale pesto, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve sandwiches on artisan bread with arugula, tomatoes and egg salad mixture.

Per Serving: Calories 460, Total Fat 31g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 380mg, Sodium 520mg, Total Carbohydrate 30g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 20g, Vitamin D 10%, Calcium 25%, Iron 35%, Potassium 6%