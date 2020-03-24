Philly Cheesecake Sloppy Joes

(WFRV) —

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SLOPPY JOES

4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large green bell pepper, diced

8 oz. white button, finely minced

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups low-sodium beef broth

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

Provolone cheese slices, for serving

Buns, for serving

Directions:

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the meat, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Cook for 10 minutes or until the meat is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Sprinkle the flour over the meat/veggie mixture and stir to combine. Cook the mixture over medium heat for 1-2 minutes, stirring often.

In a small bowl, whisk together the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce and BBQ sauce.

Over medium heat, gradually add the sauce mixture to the skillet, stirring to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 4-5 minutes until bubbly and thickened. Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if needed.

Serve the Sloppy Joe mixture on buns topped with a slice of provolone cheese. For a meltier cheese, broil on high for a few minutes before serving.