(WFRV) – Summer grilling season is close and thanks to Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes gets you ready with a delicious recipe and tips for a sustainable summer.

Philly Cheesesteak Sheet Pan Nachos

Ingredients

1 pound beef ribeye steak

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 each medium green pepper and sweet red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 bag (9 ounces) tortilla chips

12 ounces part-skim Burnett Dairy® Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)

12 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Provolone cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)

Optional toppings: chopped green onions and sour cream

Instructions

Freeze steak for 40 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain into strips; season with salt and pepper. Warm 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak in batches; stir-fry until meat is no longer pink. Remove steak from skillet; keep warm.

Sauté onion and peppers in remaining oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. Add steak to skillet; toss to combine.

Heat oven to 400°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella and 1 cup provolone. Layer with half of the steak-veggie mixture. Repeat layers, starting with 1 cup mozzarella. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and provolone. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cheeses are melted.

Garnish with toppings as desired. Serve immediately.

Cheesemonger Tip

Provolone is produced with the same cheesemaking technique as mozzarella cheese, but provolone is made with whole milk and has different cultures. Mozzarella is produced with part-skim or whole milk.

