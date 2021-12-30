Pigskin Potatoes recipe

(WFRV) –
Pigskin Potatoes from eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes
- 6 oz plain cream chees room temperature
- 1/3 cup shredded cheddar
- 3 Tbsp fresh chives finely chopped
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- 1 lb bacon thinly sliced rachers cut in half
- to taste jalapenos optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Boil potatoes until fork tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes.
- Cut cooked potatoes in half and allow to cool.
- In a bowl, use a spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos if desired.
- Once cooled, spread cream cheese on one half of the cut potato and sandwich between the other half. Wrap each potato using a half rasher of bacon around the cut middle to ensure cheese doesn’t escape. These can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until the game.
- Bake on middle rack of oven for ten minutes to allow bacon to set in place. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.
- Turn oven to broil. Broil for an additional two minutes, turn once more and broil for approximately two minutes until bacon has reached required crispiness.
- Remove from oven and serve.
