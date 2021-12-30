Pigskin Potatoes recipe

Pigskin Potatoes from eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.

 INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes
  • 6 oz plain cream chees room temperature
  • 1/3 cup shredded cheddar
  • 3 Tbsp fresh chives finely chopped
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp pepper
  • 1 lb bacon thinly sliced rachers cut in half
  • to taste jalapenos optional

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Boil potatoes until fork tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes.
  3. Cut cooked potatoes in half and allow to cool.
  4. In a bowl, use a spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapenos if desired.
  5. Once cooled, spread cream cheese on one half of the cut potato and sandwich between the other half. Wrap each potato using a half rasher of bacon around the cut middle to ensure cheese doesn’t escape. These can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until the game.
  6. Bake on middle rack of oven for ten minutes to allow bacon to set in place. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.
  7. Turn oven to broil. Broil for an additional two minutes, turn once more and broil for approximately two minutes until bacon has reached required crispiness.
  8. Remove from oven and serve.

Keep up with latest and follow Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

