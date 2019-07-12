(WFRV) –

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP NOODLE BOWLS

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

• 12 oz. wide rice noodles

• 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 1 lb. large uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 2 cups fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch cubes (about ½ pineapple)

• 2 Tbsp. less sodium soy sauce

• 1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 2½ cups pineapple juice

• 1 Tbsp. chili garlic sauce, plus more for serving

• 1 cup basil leaves, plus more for serving

• 2 mini seedless cucumbers, thinly sliced

• 1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup salted roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

• Lime wedges for serving

Directions:

Cook rice noodles according to package directions. Rinse noodles and toss in 1 tsp. vegetable oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Meanwhile, prepare the shrimp. Combine shrimp, pineapple, soy sauce, ginger and garlic in a large bowl. Toss to combine.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Use tongs to remove pineapple from the bowl and cook, stirring often, until caramelized on all sides, about 5-6 minutes. Transfer pineapple to a plate. Turn heat to medium-high. Add shrimp to the same skillet and cook, stirring often, until pink and opaque, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to plate with pineapple.

Add pineapple juice and chili garlic sauce to skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced by half and thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cooked pineapple and shrimp. Stir in 1 cup basil.

Divide rice noodles among bowls. Spoon shrimp mixture over noodles and drizzle with extra sauce. Top bowls with cucumbers, onion, peanuts and more basil. Serve with lime wedges and extra chili garlic sauce.

Gluten free: Use tamari

Per Serving: Calories 450, Total Fat 11g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 95mg, Sodium 730, Total Carbohydrate 71g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 18g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 18g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%, Potassium 10%