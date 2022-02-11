(WFRV) – Impress your valentine with a dessert they’ll never know is on the healthier side.
The dietetic interns from UW-Green Bay are here with a recipe for Pink Strawberry Fluff Salad.
From: shakentogetherlife.com
Ingredients:
24 oz. container cottage cheese
3.4 oz. box strawberry gelatin
2-3 cups strawberries (cut into bite-sized pieces)
8 oz. container whipped topping (thawed)
Instruction:
Stir together cottage cheese and strawberry gelatin. Make sure gelatin powder is dissolved
Stir in strawberries
Fold in whipped topping
Refrigerate until serving, garnish with additional strawberries