(WFRV) – Impress your valentine with a dessert they’ll never know is on the healthier side.

The dietetic interns from UW-Green Bay are here with a recipe for Pink Strawberry Fluff Salad.

From: shakentogetherlife.com

Ingredients:

24 oz. container cottage cheese

3.4 oz. box strawberry gelatin

2-3 cups strawberries (cut into bite-sized pieces)

8 oz. container whipped topping (thawed)

Instruction:

Stir together cottage cheese and strawberry gelatin. Make sure gelatin powder is dissolved

Stir in strawberries

Fold in whipped topping

Refrigerate until serving, garnish with additional strawberries