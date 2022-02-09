(WFRV) – Continue to celebrate National Pizza Day with a recipe with all flavor of a slice in dip form.

Jeralyn from Nesco shows how to make a delicious Pizza Dip recipe:

Pizza Dip Recipe

Courtesy of Nesco, see more great recipes at nesco.com

Ingredients:

16 oz softened cream cheese

5 cups shredded cheese, Italian blend

4 teaspoons of Italian herb seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ cup pizza sauce

Pepperoni slices

2/3 cup of cooked sausage

6-8 tablespoons of chopped bell pepper

6-8 tablespoons of sliced black olives

1 large onion chopped (optional)

Instructions: