Continue to celebrate National Pizza Day with a recipe with all flavor of a slice in dip form.
Jeralyn from Nesco shows how to make a delicious Pizza Dip recipe:
Pizza Dip Recipe
Courtesy of Nesco
Ingredients:
- 16 oz softened cream cheese
- 5 cups shredded cheese, Italian blend
- 4 teaspoons of Italian herb seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 ½ cup pizza sauce
- Pepperoni slices
- 2/3 cup of cooked sausage
- 6-8 tablespoons of chopped bell pepper
- 6-8 tablespoons of sliced black olives
- 1 large onion chopped (optional)
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese with two cups of shredded cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder and combine well.
- Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the bottom of aNESCO® Slow Cooker. Then spread the pizza sauce over the cheese mixture. Sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly over the pizza sauce to cover it. Spread the pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bell pepper and black olives over the entire surface of the dip.
- Cover the top of the slow cooker with a paper towel to catch condensation and cover tightly with the lid. Slow cook the dip for 1-2 hours on high, or 2-3 hours on low, until all the layers are warm and soft and the cheese has melted. Keep the slow cooker on warm and serve with garlic bread, veggies or chips.