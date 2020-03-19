1  of  61
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

PIZZA ON A STICK

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:
11 oz. Italian chicken sausage links, sliced into 1-inch pieces
24 whole mushrooms
24 cherry tomatoes
1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 green peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
24 slices turkey pepperoni (about 2 oz.)
12 bamboo skewers
1 (15 oz.) container pizza dough
Cooking spray
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 ½ cups pizza sauce, warmed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Heat sausage pieces in a large skillet over medium heat until browned. Let cool.

Thread sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, green pepper and pepperoni alternately onto skewers.

Roll pizza dough out to about ¼ to ½-inch thick. Cut into 12 1-inch strips. Pierce the pointed end of a skewer through one end of a dough strip and wrap the dough around the skewer, leaving room for meats and vegetables to show through. Wrap the other end of the dough strip around the skewer above the top ingredient. Repeat with remaining dough strips and skewers.

Place skewers on prepared baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake for about 20 minutes, until vegetables are tender and pizza crust is golden brown. Sprinkle skewers with cheese and return to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, until cheese is melted. Serve with pizza sauce.

Per Serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 9g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 690mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 4g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 15g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%

