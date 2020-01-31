(WFRV) —

PIZZA ON A STICK

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

11 oz. Italian chicken sausage links, sliced into 1-inch pieces

24 whole mushrooms

24 cherry tomatoes

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 green peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

24 slices turkey pepperoni (about 2 oz.)

12 bamboo skewers

1 (15 oz.) container pizza dough

Cooking spray

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cups pizza sauce, warmed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Heat sausage pieces in a large skillet over medium heat until browned. Let cool.

Thread sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, green pepper and pepperoni alternately onto skewers.

Roll pizza dough out to about ¼ to ½-inch thick. Cut into 12 1-inch strips. Pierce the pointed end of a skewer through one end of a dough strip and wrap the dough around the skewer, leaving room for meats and vegetables to show through. Wrap the other end of the dough strip around the skewer above the top ingredient. Repeat with remaining dough strips and skewers.

Place skewers on prepared baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake for about 20 minutes, until vegetables are tender and pizza crust is golden brown. Sprinkle skewers with cheese and return to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, until cheese is melted. Serve with pizza sauce.

Per Serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 9g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 690mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 4g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 15g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%