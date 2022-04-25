(WFRV) – It’s a fun twist on breakfast, Susie Kay’s Café shows Local 5 Live how to make potato pancakes.
Potato Pancakes Recipe:
Ingredients:
3 large baking potatoes
1/4 cup flour
1 heavy tbs sugar
1 egg
pinch of salt
Directions:
- Peel and cube potatoes and put in food processor
- In a mixing bowl, combine processed potatoes, flour, sugar, egg
- Place mixture on hot butter-oiled griddle and add pinch of salt (one side only)
- Cook until golden brown & serve with your choice of topping
Susie Kay’s goes beyond breakfast with a delicious menu of burgers:
Susie Kay’s Café is located at 1110 Washington Street in Manitowoc, see the latest specials on Facebook.