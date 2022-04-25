(WFRV) – It’s a fun twist on breakfast, Susie Kay’s Café shows Local 5 Live how to make potato pancakes.

Potato Pancakes Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 large baking potatoes

1/4 cup flour

1 heavy tbs sugar

1 egg

pinch of salt

Directions:

Peel and cube potatoes and put in food processor In a mixing bowl, combine processed potatoes, flour, sugar, egg Place mixture on hot butter-oiled griddle and add pinch of salt (one side only) Cook until golden brown & serve with your choice of topping

Susie Kay’s goes beyond breakfast with a delicious menu of burgers:

Susie Kay’s Café is located at 1110 Washington Street in Manitowoc, see the latest specials on Facebook.