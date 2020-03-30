Potato Skin recipes

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Potato Skin recipes

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

BACON & CHEDDAR POTATO SKINS

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 large russet potatoes                                                           Cooking spray

3 Tbsp. olive oil                                                                       1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt                                                                                1/4 tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. paprika                                                             Dash of black pepper

8 Oscar Mayer bacon strips, cooked and crumbled  1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish                               Sliced green onions, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick potatoes with a fork and bake until tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and remove flesh, leaving about ¼-inch thick potato skins. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and place potato skins on prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine olive oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper. Stir to combine. Brush mixture over both sides of potato skins.

Bake potato skins for about 8 to 10 minutes, then flip and bake for another 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. Sprinkle bacon and cheese inside skins and bake for an additional 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with Greek yogurt and green onions.

Per Serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 16g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 440mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 10%, Potassium 4%

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SWEET POTATO SKINS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes                                                       1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. olive oil, plus additional for drizzling              4 cloves garlic, minced

2 chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped                                   2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. onion powder                                                                1 tsp. ground cumin

1 lime, zest of                                                             Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste                                                 2 cups baby spinach

Cooking spray                                                             3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish                                 Cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork and bake until tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool.

Meanwhile, place chicken in a baking dish. Add olive oil, garlic, chipotle peppers, chili powder, onion powder, ground cumin, lime zest, salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Bake until chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes, adding spinach during the last 5 minutes. Shred chicken using 2 forks or hand mixer.

Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and remove flesh, leaving about ¼-inch thick potato skins. Place open side up on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray or lined with foil. Brush olive oil on both sides of potato skins and bake for about 10 to 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until crisp. Remove from oven and fill skins with chicken mixture. Top with cheddar cheese and return to oven, baking until cheese is shredded and skins are crisp, about 10 minutes. Garnish with Greek yogurt and cilantro and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 4g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 70mg, Sodium 250mg, Total Carbohydrate 16g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 22g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"