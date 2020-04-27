(WFRV) —

BACON & CHEDDAR POTATO SKINS

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 large russet potatoes Cooking spray

3 Tbsp. olive oil 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. paprika Dash of black pepper

8 Oscar Mayer bacon strips, cooked and crumbled 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish Sliced green onions, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick potatoes with a fork and bake until tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and remove flesh, leaving about ¼-inch thick potato skins. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and place potato skins on prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine olive oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper. Stir to combine. Brush mixture over both sides of potato skins.

Bake potato skins for about 8 to 10 minutes, then flip and bake for another 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. Sprinkle bacon and cheese inside skins and bake for an additional 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with Greek yogurt and green onions.

Per Serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 16g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 440mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 10%, Potassium 4%

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SWEET POTATO SKINS

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. olive oil, plus additional for drizzling 4 cloves garlic, minced

2 chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped 2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. onion powder 1 tsp. ground cumin

1 lime, zest of Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste 2 cups baby spinach

Cooking spray 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish Cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork and bake until tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool.

Meanwhile, place chicken in a baking dish. Add olive oil, garlic, chipotle peppers, chili powder, onion powder, ground cumin, lime zest, salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Bake until chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes, adding spinach during the last 5 minutes. Shred chicken using 2 forks or hand mixer.

Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and remove flesh, leaving about ¼-inch thick potato skins. Place open side up on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray or lined with foil. Brush olive oil on both sides of potato skins and bake for about 10 to 15 minutes, then flip and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until crisp. Remove from oven and fill skins with chicken mixture. Top with cheddar cheese and return to oven, baking until cheese is shredded and skins are crisp, about 10 minutes. Garnish with Greek yogurt and cilantro and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 12g (Saturated 4g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 70mg, Sodium 250mg, Total Carbohydrate 16g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 22g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%