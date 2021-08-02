Prosciutto Wrapped Lamb Burger recipe from Glen Innish Farm

(WFRV) –

Prosciutto Wrapped Lamb Burger

Courtesy of Glen Innish Farm

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Lamb

8 rashers of Prosciutto Ham

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup fresh oregano

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1 tsp black pepper

4 hamburger buns (Pretzel)

Red Pepper Flake to taste (optional)

Directions

Add all ingredients to ground lamb, except the prosciutto. Mix thoroughly by hand. Divide into 4 equal parts.

If using hamburger press: place 2 rashers of prosciutto crossed into the press, add ball of burger mix and then press to form patty. Cross the tails of the rashers over each other, surrounding the lamb burger

If not using a hamburger press: law two rashers of prosciutto in cross on work surface. Form burger mix into a patty and place on the + of the rashers. Cross the tails of the rashers over each other, surrounding the lamb burger.

Once all burgers are made, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Place large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil and heat for 2 minutes. When the oil is hot, place the lamb burgers in the pan and cook until the prosciutto is golden, 6-8 minutes per side.

Serve on choice of buns, preferred pretzel buns and condiments.

Recommendations: Mozzarella Cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes.

You can find Glen Innish at E5427 2nd Road in Kewaunee.

Keep up to date with seasonal specials and meat availability on Facebook or online at gleninnish.com.

