Pulled Pork Dilla recipe from Pepper

(WFRV) —

Pulled Pork Dilla

Courtesy of Pepper

Pork is slow cooked w/ tons of fresh ginger, aminos (or soy sauce if you want a substitute), onions & peppers. A little secret ingredient is raisins for a bit of sweetness

2 Gluten Free Tortillas

1 Cup Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup Pork Mixture

1 Cup Slaw

½ Cup Sweet Potato Roasted

Place 1 Tortilla on griddle. Top w/ ½ the cheese, then pork mixture, slaw and sweet potatoes. (Leave ¼ cup of slaw mixture to the side to top Dilla with). Top with the remaining cheese & tortilla. Flip the tortilla once the bottom is golden brown.

Cut & place on a charcuterie board topped w/ a little more slaw, some roasted sweet potatoes.

Pepper is located at 114 S. Broadway in Green Bay. See the menu and reach out to them with questions on their Facebook page.