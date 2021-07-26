Pulled Pork Sliders from Meals Prepped by Amy

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with Veggie

1½ lbs pork tenderloin
1 cup diced onion
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 TBSP brown sugar
1 tsp ground mustard
2 TBSP Sweet Paprika Pepper Blend (salt, paprika, pepper, mustard, garlic, onion, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper blend)
¼ cup Sweet (with a Kick) BBQ Sauce (any kind of BBQ sauce with a little heat)
¼ cup Chipotle Ketchup (any ketchup with a little heat)

Crockpot on low heat 6-8 hours until 145 degrees.  The longer it cooks, the easier to shred the meat.  Shred using 2 forks.  Let shredded pork sit in juices in crockpot for another 15 minutes.  Serve on any kind of bun or slider bun.  Cook any kind of side veggie to serve with meal.

Connect with Amy for more great meal ideas at mealspreppedbyamy.com.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa

GLO hold on for win over St. Louis, 86-82

Timber Rattlers win series finale against South Bend Cubs

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout