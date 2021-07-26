Pulled Pork Sliders from Meals Prepped by Amy

(WFRV) –

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with Veggie

1½ lbs pork tenderloin

1 cup diced onion

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 TBSP brown sugar

1 tsp ground mustard

2 TBSP Sweet Paprika Pepper Blend (salt, paprika, pepper, mustard, garlic, onion, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper blend)

¼ cup Sweet (with a Kick) BBQ Sauce (any kind of BBQ sauce with a little heat)

¼ cup Chipotle Ketchup (any ketchup with a little heat)

Crockpot on low heat 6-8 hours until 145 degrees. The longer it cooks, the easier to shred the meat. Shred using 2 forks. Let shredded pork sit in juices in crockpot for another 15 minutes. Serve on any kind of bun or slider bun. Cook any kind of side veggie to serve with meal.



Amy

