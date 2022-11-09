(WFRV) – Celebrate the season with a tasty, and healthy recipe to start off your day.

UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns Grace and Maddie show Local 5 Live viewers how to make pumpkin baked oatmeal cups.

These Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal Cups Are:

Perfectly pumpkin spiced (you can use homemade pumpkin pie spice here)

here) Made in 1 bowl

Soft-baked & chewy

Refined sugar free (no added refined sugar)

Easy, quick, & healthy

Garnished with crunchy coarse sugar

Dairy free if using dairy free milk & chocolate chips

Gluten free if using certified GF oats

Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal Cups

courtesy of Sally’s Baking Addiction

Ingredients

1 and 1/3 cups (320ml) milk (dairy or nondairy)

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (120ml) pure maple syrup

2/3 cup (150g) fresh or canned pumpkin puree

3 cups (240g) old-fashioned whole oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon store-bought or homemade pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup optional add-ins: chocolate chips (180g), chopped pecans or walnuts (100g), or dried cranberries (120g)

optional topping: coarse sugar for topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Generously spray a muffin pan with nonstick spray. If using muffin liners, spray them with nonstick spray. The oatmeal cups stick to the liners a bit regardless, so I recommend skipping them. Whisk all of the ingredients together, except for the optional add-ins and coarse sugar, in 1 large bowl. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips and nuts (if using). Batter will be a little liquid-y. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups, making sure both the oats/add-ins and liquid are in each. Fill all the way to the top. See photo above. If desired for extra crunch, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned and tops appear set. If the tops appear to brown very quickly, tent a piece of aluminum foil on top. Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Cover leftover oatmeal cups tightly and refrigerate for up to 1 week.