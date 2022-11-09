(WFRV) – Celebrate the season with a tasty, and healthy recipe to start off your day.

UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns Grace and Maddie show Local 5 Live viewers how to make pumpkin baked oatmeal cups.

These Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal Cups Are:

  • Perfectly pumpkin spiced (you can use homemade pumpkin pie spice here)
  • Made in 1 bowl
  • Soft-baked & chewy
  • Refined sugar free (no added refined sugar)
  • Easy, quick, & healthy
  • Garnished with crunchy coarse sugar
  • Dairy free if using dairy free milk & chocolate chips
  • Gluten free if using certified GF oats

Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal Cups
courtesy of Sally’s Baking Addiction

Ingredients

  • 1 and 1/3 cups (320ml) milk (dairy or nondairy)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup (120ml) pure maple syrup
  • 2/3 cup (150g) fresh or canned pumpkin puree
  • 3 cups (240g) old-fashioned whole oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon store-bought or homemade pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup optional add-ins: chocolate chips (180g), chopped pecans or walnuts (100g), or dried cranberries (120g)
  • optional topping: coarse sugar for topping

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Generously spray a muffin pan with nonstick spray. If using muffin liners, spray them with nonstick spray. The oatmeal cups stick to the liners a bit regardless, so I recommend skipping them.
  2. Whisk all of the ingredients together, except for the optional add-ins and coarse sugar, in 1 large bowl. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips and nuts (if using). Batter will be a little liquid-y. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups, making sure both the oats/add-ins and liquid are in each. Fill all the way to the top. See photo above. If desired for extra crunch, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar.
  3. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned and tops appear set. If the tops appear to brown very quickly, tent a piece of aluminum foil on top.
  4. Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Cover leftover oatmeal cups tightly and refrigerate for up to 1 week.