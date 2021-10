MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The saga of Dracula has been putting a scare into folks for a long, long while. A movie featuring him caught an audience unawares Saturday night en masse, and the crowd seemed spooked.

People came to Capitol Civic Centre for the experience of hearing an orchestra play full-bodied music while watching “Nostferatu, A Symphony of Horror” from 1922 on a large screen.