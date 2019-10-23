(WFRV) –

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins with Crunchy Pecan Topping

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

Cooking spray

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

Great Grains Crunchy Pecan Cereal, for topping

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar. Cover and freeze for about 30 minutes, until chilled.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray or line with muffin liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground nutmeg and ground cloves. In a large bowl, beat eggs, brown sugar, canola oil and pumpkin puree with a hand mixer. Slowly add dry mixture to wet mixture, beating until well-incorporated.

Spoon about half of the batter evenly into muffin cups. Drop heaping teaspoons of the cream cheese mixture into cups on top of batter, then spoon remaining batter on top of cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle cereal over tops of muffins, pressing gently to adhere. Bake for about 30 minutes, until a tester inserted in the middle of the muffins comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool completely on a rack.

Per Serving: Calories 250, Total Fat 13g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 40mg, Sodium 250mg, Total Carbohydrate 31g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 12g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 10%, Potassium 2%