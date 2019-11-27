Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

Yield: 12 servings



Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup pepitas

1/2 cup cold butter, sliced

4 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

Cooking spray

8 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree

2 (16 oz.) loaves cinnamon bread, cubed (about 12 cups)

Maple syrup, optional, for serving

Directions:

To make the streusel, place brown sugar, pecans, pepitas, butter and 4 tsp. ground cinnamon in a medium bowl. Work together with a fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Cover and chill in refrigerator.



Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.



Place eggs, vanilla extract, sugar, salt, 3 Tbsp. ground cinnamon, ground cloves and ground nutmeg into a large bowl. Whisk together. Add pumpkin puree and whisk together until smooth. Working in batches if needed, add bread cubes and gently toss to coat bread with pumpkin mixture.



Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle chilled streusel on top. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until topping is bubbling at edges and a tester inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean. Let stand for 10 minutes, then serve warm with maple syrup.

Per Serving: Calories 580, Total Fat 28g (Saturated 9g, Trans 1.5g), Cholesterol 150mg, Sodium 520mg, Total Carbohydrate 74g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 42g, Includes 36g Added Sugars), Protein 12g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 10%, Iron 20%, Potassium 4%