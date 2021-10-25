Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake recipe from Grounded Café

(WFRV) – It’s the perfect thing to wake up to on a fall morning, Chanda from the Grounded Café shows our viewers how to make a Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake.

Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake

Feeds 4-6 ppl

8×8 pan



2TBS melted butter

8 pcs of bread

2 eggs

1C 2% milk

1C pumpkin

1/3C brown sugar

1t cinnamon

1/2t nutmeg

1/2t all spice

1/2C brown sugar(for the top)



Instructions:

Spread melted butter evenly in pan, including the sides.

Mix brown sugar, and spices in one bowl.

Mix eggs, milk and pumpkin in a bowl.

Add wet ingredients to dry and mix well.



Place one layer of French bread in pan. Pour ½ of custard filling on top.

Continue with another layer until all the bread and custard are used up.

Cover with saran wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Place a layer of brown sugar over the top and bake uncovered for 25-30 mins or until it springs back when touched.

Let cool for a few minutes.

Garnish with toasted nuts, granola, whipped cream and/or maple syrup.

The Grounded Café is inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 300 S. Adams Street in Green Bay.

Find them online at groundedcafegb.org.