Quiche recipes from Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff’s Crab & Swiss Cheese Quiche
Yield: 8 – ¼ pie servings
Oil, canola or other 1 Tablespoon
Green Onions, Scallions, chopped 1 Cup
Pie Dough, 9” crust 2 each
Surimi (imitation crab), shredded 1 Pound
Swiss cheese, shredded 2 Cups (about 8 ounces)
Eggs, large, whole 5 each
Half & Half 3 Cups
Black Pepper, coarse grind 1 teaspoon
- Preheat your oven to 400 ° Fahrenheit.
- Lightly sauté the green onions in the oil. Allow to cool.
- Place the pie crusts in a 9” pie pan and flute the edges.
- Arrange the surimi crab, Swiss cheese and green onions in the pie crust.
- Whisk together the eggs and half & half to make an egg mixture (which is basically custard). Pour the custard over the crab and Swiss cheese. Sprinkle the coarse ground black pepper over the custard.
- Put the quiche on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes. During this time the custard should set up nicely and the cheese should soften.
- Remove from the oven and allow the quiche to rest for about 10 minutes.
- Cut into portions and serve as part of a breakfast or brunch possibly accompanied by fresh fruit, sweet rolls, or a potato dish.
Chef Jeff’s Crab, Asparagus &
Swiss Cheese Quiche
Yield: 8 – ¼ pie servings
Asparagus, fresh, ¾” cuts 3 Cups
Water as needed
Pie Dough, 9” crust 2 each
Surimi (imitation crab), shredded 1 Pound
Swiss cheese, shredded 2 Cups (about 8 ounces)
Eggs, large, whole 5 each
Half & Half 3 Cups
Black Pepper, coarse grind 1 teaspoon
- Preheat your oven to 400 ° Fahrenheit.
- Poach the asparagus until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Cool quickly.
- Place the pie crusts in 9” pie pans and flute the edges.
- Arrange the surimi crab, asparagus and Swiss cheese in the pie crust.
- Whisk together the eggs and half & half to make an egg mixture (which is basically custard). Pour the custard over the crab, asparagus and Swiss cheese. Sprinkle the coarse ground black pepper over the custard.
- Put the quiche on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes. During this time the custard should set up nicely and the cheese should soften.
- Remove from the oven and allow the quiche to rest for about 10 minutes.
- Cut into portions and serve as part of a breakfast or brunch possibly accompanied by fresh fruit, sweet rolls, or a potato dish.