Quiche recipes from Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff’s Crab & Swiss Cheese Quiche

Yield: 8 – ¼ pie servings

Oil, canola or other                                               1 Tablespoon

Green Onions, Scallions, chopped                         1 Cup         

Pie Dough, 9” crust                                               2 each

Surimi (imitation crab), shredded                          1 Pound

Swiss cheese, shredded                                         2 Cups (about 8 ounces)

Eggs, large, whole                                                 5 each

Half & Half                                                           3 Cups

Black Pepper, coarse grind                                    1 teaspoon

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 ° Fahrenheit.
  • Lightly sauté the green onions in the oil.  Allow to cool.
  • Place the pie crusts in a 9” pie pan and flute the edges.
  • Arrange the surimi crab, Swiss cheese and green onions in the pie crust.
  • Whisk together the eggs and half & half to make an egg mixture (which is basically custard).  Pour the custard over the crab and Swiss cheese.  Sprinkle the coarse ground black pepper over the custard.
  • Put the quiche on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes. During this time the custard should set up nicely and the cheese should soften.
  • Remove from the oven and allow the quiche to rest for about 10 minutes.
  • Cut into portions and serve as part of a breakfast or brunch possibly accompanied by fresh fruit, sweet rolls, or a potato dish.

Chef Jeff’s Crab, Asparagus &

Swiss Cheese Quiche

Yield: 8 – ¼ pie servings

Asparagus, fresh, ¾” cuts                                       3 Cups

Water                                                                   as needed             

Pie Dough, 9” crust                                               2 each

Surimi (imitation crab), shredded                          1 Pound

Swiss cheese, shredded                                         2 Cups (about 8 ounces)

Eggs, large, whole                                                 5 each

Half & Half                                                           3 Cups

Black Pepper, coarse grind                                    1 teaspoon

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 ° Fahrenheit.
  • Poach the asparagus until tender, about 5-7 minutes.  Cool quickly.
  • Place the pie crusts in 9” pie pans and flute the edges.
  • Arrange the surimi crab, asparagus and Swiss cheese in the pie crust.
  • Whisk together the eggs and half & half to make an egg mixture (which is basically custard).  Pour the custard over the crab, asparagus and Swiss cheese.  Sprinkle the coarse ground black pepper over the custard.
  • Put the quiche on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes. During this time the custard should set up nicely and the cheese should soften.
  • Remove from the oven and allow the quiche to rest for about 10 minutes.
  • Cut into portions and serve as part of a breakfast or brunch possibly accompanied by fresh fruit, sweet rolls, or a potato dish.

