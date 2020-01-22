(WFRV) —

RAISIN CLUSTER SHEET PAN PANCAKES WITH BANANA MAPLE SYRUP

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. baking powder

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

2 ½ cups skim milk

2 eggs

1 cup butter, divided, ½ cup melted

2 cups Great Grains Raisin Cluster Crunch cereal

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 cup maple syrup

4 ripe medium bananas, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat an 11×16 rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and sugar and whisk together.

In a medium bowl, combine milk, eggs and ½ cup melted butter and whisk together. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Pour batter onto prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly. Sprinkle cereal over the batter. Bake for 15-17 minutes or until cooked through.

Meanwhile, combine ½ cup butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and maple syrup in a nonstick skillet. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens. Reduce heat to medium and add bananas. Spoon sauce over each piece and cook for about 3 minutes, until bananas are glossy and coated.

Cut pancakes into squares and serve with banana maple syrup.

Per Serving: Calories 420, Total Fat 18g (Saturated 10g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 430mg, Total Carbohydrate 61g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 25g, Includes 15g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 20%, Iron 20%, Potassium 8%