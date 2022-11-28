(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers.

Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.

To order catering from Parker John’s you have a few options:

Call the catering hotline at 920-395-1370

Online, head to parkerjohns.com/catering

Send an email to: caterpjs@viandhospitality.com



Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh plus a new location coming in early 2023 in Appleton. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.