Red, White, and Blue Trifle

RED, WHITE AND BLUE TRIFLE

12 Servings

Ingredients:

•           6 Tbsp. fat-free sweetened condensed milk

•           1 ½ cups cold low-fat milk

•           1 (3.4 oz.) package cheesecake instant pudding mix

•           8 oz. frozen whipped topping, thawed

•           10 oz. angel food cake, cubed

•           2 (16 oz.) containers strawberries, hulled and sliced

•           2 (6 oz.) containers blueberries

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, low-fat milk and pudding mix. Let stand for 3-5 minutes or until soft-set. Gently fold in the whipped topping.

Arrange half the cake pieces in the bottom of a 14-cup trifle dish. Spread a layer of blueberries evenly on top. Gently spread half of the cream mixture over the blueberries. Top with a layer of strawberries. Repeat with the remaining cake, blueberries and cream. Complete the trifle with a decorative pattern of strawberries and blueberries on top.

Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

*Per Serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 5g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 320mg, Total Carbohydrate 43g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 36g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%

