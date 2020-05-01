Salt and Vinegar Wings

SALT & VINEGAR WINGS

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

3 lbs. split chicken wings

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley for serving, optional

Ranch or blue cheese dressing or serving, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil and top with a wire baking rack.

Pat chicken wings dry with a paper towel. In a large bowl, toss wings with olive, salt and pepper to coat.

Place wings on wire rack in a single layer, making sure that the wings do not touch. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until skin is browned and crispy.

While wings are cooking, prepare the vinegar finishing sauce. In a large bowl, whisk together apple cider vinegar, cayenne, garlic powder and salt.

Remove wings from oven and turn to broil. Using a pair of tongs or a spatula, transfer the baked wings to the finishing sauce. Toss thoroughly to coat.

Transfer wings back onto wire rack and spread in an even layer; do not discard the vinegar sauce. Broil wings on high until crisp again, about 1 minute, being careful not to burn the wings.

Remove wings from oven and place on a platter to serve. Spoon remaining vinegar sauce onto wings, if desired. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Per Serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 17g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 125mg, Sodium 260mg, Total Carbohydrate 1g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 20g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.