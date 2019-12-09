(WFRV) —

SHRIMP SCAMPI UPSIDE DOWN FLATBREAD

Yield: 30 servings

Ingredients:

6 garlic cloves

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup grated Parmesan, plus additional for garnish

1 lemon, zest of 1 and juice of ½

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 lb. 16/20 shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1 (16 oz.) wheat pizza dough from our bakery

4 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Place garlic cloves in food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add parsley and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add butter, Parmesan, lemon zest and crushed red pepper and pulse to combine all ingredients.

Sprinkle salt and black pepper on both sides of shrimp.

Spread about half of the butter mixture evenly on a 9×13 rimmed baking sheet. Place shrimp on top of butter mixture in a single layer and spread remaining butter mixture on top of shrimp.

Roll out pizza dough into a shape that resembles the baking sheet with an additional inch on each side. Sprinkle one side of the dough with half of the sesame seeds, pressing to adhere. Flip the dough and sprinkle that side with rest of sesame seeds, pressing to adhere.

Place dough on top of shrimp and tuck the sides into the pan to completely contain shrimp. Bake about 18 minutes, or until butter is bubbling at sides. Let stand for 5 minutes. Invert onto a platter or cutting board and top with lemon juice and additional Parmesan. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 80, Total Fat 3g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 45mg, Sodium 260mg, Total Carbohydrate 8g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%