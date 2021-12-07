‘Shugapie’ cookie recipe from Amanda Cupcake

(WFRV) – Amanda Cupcake shares a fun recipe combining cookies and pie. For more head to her Facebook page.

Shugapies (Sugar Cookies with a surprise pie inside)

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

favorite pie filling or jam



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325

In stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar, extract and egg together until combined.

Sift the flour, salt, baking powder together in a separate bowl.

Slowly add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture until well blended. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

To make the “shuga-pies” Roll sugar cookie dough out flat and thin.

Using a round cookie cutter, cut circular sugar cookie shapes out and place them onto parchment paper lined baking sheets.

Spoon a small amount of pie filling or jam into the center of sugar cookie.

Then place another cookie on top. Press the edges together like you would a pie. Use a fork to crimp the edges.

Poke 4 little pie inspired slits on top of the cookie (with a small sharp knife).

Once prepared, cool the dough in the refrigerator for about an hour (this helps the cookies keep their shape and will prevent spreading when they are baking the oven).

Bake for approximately 13 minutes, until golden.

You may cool these, but they are so delicious when eaten warm.