(WFRV) – You’ve heard of a Sloppy Joe but T. Bacon’s BBQ Restaurant shares a recipe for Sloppy Pig and a special Slaw.
T. Bacon’s BBQ is located at 2052 Holmgren Way in Green Bay, see the menu and more at tbaconsbbqrestaurant.com.
Sloppy Pig
Ingredients:
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion diced
- 1 red pepper diced
- 1 green pepper diced
- 4 jalapenos seeded and diced
- 2 pounds pulled pork
- 2 cups Jen’s Sweet Inferno BBQ Sauce
Directions:
- Heat oil in steam kettle
- Sauté onions and peppers for 10 minutes
- Add rib meat and mix well
- Add BBQ Sauce, mix well and simmer for ½ hour
Tom’s Slaw
Ingredients
- 1 bag slaw mix
- 2 red peppers fine julienne
- 2 green peppers
- 2 small or 1 large red onion
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- S&P to taste
Directions
- Split veggies into two ½ pans
- Mix sauce ingredients in smaller bowl and divide in two 9th pans
- Wrap and refrigerate until needed