(WFRV) – You’ve heard of a Sloppy Joe but T. Bacon’s BBQ Restaurant shares a recipe for Sloppy Pig and a special Slaw.

T. Bacon’s BBQ is located at 2052 Holmgren Way in Green Bay, see the menu and more at tbaconsbbqrestaurant.com.

T. Bacon’s BBQ
Sloppy Pig

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 onion diced
  • 1 red pepper diced
  • 1 green pepper diced
  • 4 jalapenos seeded and diced
  • 2 pounds pulled pork
  • 2 cups Jen’s Sweet Inferno BBQ Sauce

Directions:

  • Heat oil in steam kettle
  • Sauté onions and peppers for 10 minutes
  • Add rib meat and mix well
  • Add BBQ Sauce, mix well and simmer for ½ hour

Tom’s Slaw

Ingredients

  • 1 bag slaw mix
  • 2 red peppers fine julienne
  • 2 green peppers
  • 2 small or 1 large red onion
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • S&P to taste

Directions

  • Split veggies into two ½ pans
  • Mix sauce ingredients in smaller bowl and divide in two 9th pans
  • Wrap and refrigerate until needed