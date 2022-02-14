(WFRV) – You’ve heard of a Sloppy Joe but T. Bacon’s BBQ Restaurant shares a recipe for Sloppy Pig and a special Slaw.

T. Bacon’s BBQ is located at 2052 Holmgren Way in Green Bay, see the menu and more at tbaconsbbqrestaurant.com.

T. Bacon’s BBQ

Sloppy Pig

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion diced

1 red pepper diced

1 green pepper diced

4 jalapenos seeded and diced

2 pounds pulled pork

2 cups Jen’s Sweet Inferno BBQ Sauce

Directions:

Heat oil in steam kettle

Sauté onions and peppers for 10 minutes

Add rib meat and mix well

Add BBQ Sauce, mix well and simmer for ½ hour

Tom’s Slaw

Ingredients

1 bag slaw mix

2 red peppers fine julienne

2 green peppers

2 small or 1 large red onion

1 cup mayo

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup brown sugar

S&P to taste

Directions