Slow cooker chicken pot pie soup

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latest News Video

(WFRV) – SLOW COOKER CHICKEN POT PIE SOUP

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

•           1 yellow onion, chopped

•           2 whole carrots, chopped

•           1 (10 oz.) package frozen peas

•           1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 5 cups)

•           4 cups unsalted chicken stock

•           1 ½ tsp. dried rosemary

•           2 cloves garlic, minced

•           Salt, to taste

•           Black pepper, to taste

•           2 cups fat free half & half

•           3 Tbsp. corn starch

•           1 puff pastry sheet

•           Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Place onions, carrots, peas, chicken, chicken stock, rosemary, garlic, salt and black pepper in slow cooker. Stir to combine and cover. Cook on high for 3-4 hours or on low for 4-6 hours.

In the last 30 minutes of cooking, whisk together half & half and corn starch. Stir into soup and cook for another 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare puff pastry according to package instructions. Cut into 6 individual pieces. Serve soup with puff pastry and parsley garnish.

Per Serving: Calories 340, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 360mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 42g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories