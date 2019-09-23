(WFRV) – SLOW COOKER CHICKEN POT PIE SOUP

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 yellow onion, chopped

• 2 whole carrots, chopped

• 1 (10 oz.) package frozen peas

• 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 5 cups)

• 4 cups unsalted chicken stock

• 1 ½ tsp. dried rosemary

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• Salt, to taste

• Black pepper, to taste

• 2 cups fat free half & half

• 3 Tbsp. corn starch

• 1 puff pastry sheet

• Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Place onions, carrots, peas, chicken, chicken stock, rosemary, garlic, salt and black pepper in slow cooker. Stir to combine and cover. Cook on high for 3-4 hours or on low for 4-6 hours.

In the last 30 minutes of cooking, whisk together half & half and corn starch. Stir into soup and cook for another 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare puff pastry according to package instructions. Cut into 6 individual pieces. Serve soup with puff pastry and parsley garnish.

Per Serving: Calories 340, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 360mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 42g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%