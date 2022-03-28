Skaliwags Grilled Romaine Salad Recipe

(Yields Four Servings):

— Four romaine heads

— One pound thick cut bacon cut into cubes

— Three large red onions diced

— 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

— One cup Bel Giosio Gorgonzola Cheese

— 1/4 cup red wine

— 1/4 cup white wine

— Drizzle of cooking oil

— S&P





Instructions:

1. Sauté bacon on high heat until most of the fat has rendered out.

2. Reduce heat to medium and add diced onions to the same pan with the bacon.

3. Once onions are softened, add balsamic vinegar, red wine, and white wine. Leave on heat until the sauce can glaze the back of a spoon.

4. Meanwhile, cut romaine heads in half, lightly drizzle the inside with cooking oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the romaine heads oil side down on a grill (or oil side up in a broiler) until charred and slightly crispy.

5. Heap the Gorgonzola cheese onto the charred romaine to your preference.

Make sure the toppings are still hot, then spoon onto the romaine, letting it melt the cheese.

6. Serve warm and enjoy!

Son of Skaliwags is located at 312 Clark Street in Algoma. To be added to the table list, text 920-536-1539.