(WFRV) – Is your new kitchen gadget still in the box from the holidays?
Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council stopped by Local 5 Live to take the guesswork out of cooking utensils, plus an easy recipe you can try.
See more easy-to-follow recipes at beeftips.com.
SOUS VIDE FLANK STEAK FAJITAS
Try this classic beef Flank Steak Fajita recipe with colorful peppers and onions cooked to perfection.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Flank Steak
- 2 red bell peppers, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced
- 1 Vidalia onion, halved and sliced thin
- 1 clove minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 4 6-inch corn tortillas
- prepared guacamole (optional)
Marinade
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tablespoon fajita seasoning
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
COOKING:
- Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- Preheat sous vide wand to 141°F.
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour.
Cook’s Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.
- Meanwhile, add peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to a food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible.
- Remove steak from refrigerator and submerge both bags in water. Set timer for 90 minutes.
- At end of cooking time, carefully remove bags from pot.
- Preheat grill pan or grill, and cook steak 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Place steak slices on tortillas; top with vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with guacamole, if desired.