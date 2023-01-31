(WFRV) – Is your new kitchen gadget still in the box from the holidays?

Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council stopped by Local 5 Live to take the guesswork out of cooking utensils, plus an easy recipe you can try.

See more easy-to-follow recipes at beeftips.com.

SOUS VIDE FLANK STEAK FAJITAS

Try this classic beef Flank Steak Fajita recipe with colorful peppers and onions cooked to perfection.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Flank Steak

2 red bell peppers, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced

1 Vidalia onion, halved and sliced thin

1 clove minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 6-inch corn tortillas

prepared guacamole (optional)

Marinade

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 tablespoon fajita seasoning

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

COOKING:

Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat sous vide wand to 141°F. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Cook’s Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.