SOUTHWEST STUFFED PEPPERS

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers

2 tsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground turkey

1 Tbsp. ground chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 to 1/2 cup water

Optional toppings: see Chef’s Tips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice the bell peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove the seeds and veins, then arrange cut side up in a 9×13 baking dish.

Heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground turkey, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Brown until the turkey is cooked through. Add the can of diced tomatoes. Let simmer for 1 minute.

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the rice and 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Mound the filling inside of the peppers, then top with the remaining cheese.

Pour water into the pan with the peppers, just enough to barely cover the bottom of the pan. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, until the peppers are tender and the cheese is melted. Top with optional toppings and serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 530, Total Fat 20g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 710mg, Total Carbohydrate 46g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 42g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 30%, Iron 15%, Potassium 20%