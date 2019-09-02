(WFRV) —

SPICY CHEESY PULL APART BREAD

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (15 oz.) loaf of sourdough bread

4 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese, softened

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1 ½ tsp. red pepper flakes, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded provolone cheese

3 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions:

Preheat grill to 350°F. With a sharp knife, cut a grid into the top of the loaf, being careful not to cut through the bottom of the bread. Place bread onto a large sheet of foil.

In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, garlic powder, onion powder and 1 tsp. of red pepper flakes until well combined.

Spread cream cheese into the cuts of the bread. Sprinkle loaf with shredded cheese, pushing cheese into crevices as well.

Sprinkle loaf with remaining red pepper flakes. Wrap bread in foil and place on the grill and cook for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, unwrap the top of the foil and allow to grill for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from grill, garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 11g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 480mg, Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 14g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 20%, Iron 2%, Potassium 2%

Oven directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. With a sharp knife, cut a grid into the top of the loaf, being careful not to cut through the bottom of the bread. Place bread onto a large sheet of foil on top of a baking sheet.

In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, garlic powder and onion powder until well combined.

Spread cream cheese into the cuts of the bread. Sprinkle loaf with shredded cheese, pushing cheese into crevices as well.

Sprinkle loaf with remaining red pepper flakes. Wrap bread in foil and bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, unwrap the top of the foil and allow to bake for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from oven, garnish with parsley and enjoy!