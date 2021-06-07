Spicy Hawaiian Burger recipe

(WFRV) —

Spicy Hawaiian Burgers



Courtesy of Wisconsin Beef Council and lecremedelacrumb.com

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef

1/3 cup mayo

1 tablespoon adobo sauce

4 slices pepperjack cheese

1 cup pineapple – finely diced and well drained of excess juices

1 jalapeno – finely diced

1/4 onion – finely diced

1/4 cup cilantro

4 bacon strips – cooked til near-crisp

1 cup hawaiian bbq sauce – see below for recipe

4 hamburger buns

Hawaiian Hamburger Sauce

1/3 cup teriyaki sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Hamburger Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Stir together pineapple, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro. Set aside.

Prepare the Sauces

Stir together mayo and adobo sauce. Set aside.

In a small sauce pan combine teriyaki sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook for five minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare the Hamburgers

Divide Ground Beef into four equal sections. Shape into 5-inch patties. Season with garlic powder, chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat a grill, then grill patties for 5-7 minutes on each side until they reach 160 degrees F as measured by a meat thermometer. Transfer burger patties to a platter and immediately top each with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Allow to melt for 1-2 minutes.

Assemble burgers by spreading chipotle mayo on the bottom half of the bun. Top with grilled burger patty, bacon, pineapple relish, bbq sauce, and top half of bun. Serve immediately.

Tips:

For the buns: I love to use brioche (pictured) or sweet Hawaiian hamburger buns for this recipe. No pineapple? No problem. You can substitute mango or papaya instead. Or use all three!

Ground Beef Burgers are a great ingredient to use as a base for meal prepping and planning, and Ground Beef is easy to cook once and use in multiple meals, which can help you cut down on food waste and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Beef— If you start with the choicest Ground Beef, then it’s really hard to go wrong. I truly believe there is nothing tastier than a Beef hamburger and there is no Beef substitute when it comes to a true hamburger. While grilling Beef hamburgers is always my favorite way to cook them, you can also prepare them in other ways, and use any cooking style that works best for you.

Chipotle mayo — So easy to make. Just mix mayo with adobo sauce and you have yourself your own chipotle mayo. My recommendation? Don’t skip this step. It adds a bit of heat and tangy taste that takes this beef burger over the top.

Pineapple relish — Made of pineapple, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro, it’s the perfect accompaniment and cooling companion to the hamburger seasonings and chipotle mayo that makes that sweet/spicy combo really stand out. This salsa can also be made up to a day ahead of time, too.

Customizable — Beef hamburgers are so much more than just Beef and a bun. I encourage you to play with your burger recipes! There are so many tasty recipes with full flavors, you could try a “bun-less” version, or add your favorite delicious ingredients to a beef burger to make an extra scrumptious meal, like I did here with all of these tasty ingredients.

