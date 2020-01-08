(WFRV) –

SPINACH MUSHROOM FETA QUICHE

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients

1 ready-to-bake pie crust, room temperature

4 large eggs

1 cup half and half

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3/4 cup crumbled feta

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1 cup chopped mushrooms

Directions

Roll pie dough out and fit to 9-inch pie dish. Crimp or flute the edges. Chill the pie dough for at least 30 minutes to prevent shrinking during the blind bake.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line the chilled dough with parchment paper and weigh it down with pie weights or dry beans. Bake for 15 minutes, or until edges are lightly brown. Remove pie weights and prick the crust with a fork. Bake crust for an additional 8 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Combine eggs, half and half, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat together until well combined, about 1 minute. Stir in feta, spinach and mushrooms.

Pour filling into crust and bake until the center is set, abut 45-55 minutes. (Optional: use a pie crust shield to prevent the pie crust edges from over-browning.)

Allow quiche to cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Per Serving: Calories 220, Total Fat 13g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 320mg, Total Carbohydrate 19g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 4g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 10%, Iron 6%, Potassium 4%