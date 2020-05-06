Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Strawberry Blue Cheese Steak Salad

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

STRAWBERRY BLUE CHEESE STEAK SALAD

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. beef sirloin steak

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 tsp. + ¼ cup olive oil, divided

2 limes, juice of

8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 cups strawberries, halved

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Season steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add steak and cook 5-7 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness. Remove from pan and let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak into bite-size strips. Toss with lime juice.

Prepare the vinaigrette. Whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

On a platter, combine romaine, strawberries and onion. Top with steak. Sprinkle with cheese and walnuts. Serve with vinaigrette.

Per Serving: Calories 520, Total Fat 39g (Saturated 11g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 95mg, Sodium 160mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 28g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"