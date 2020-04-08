(WFRV) —

STRAWBERRY BLUE CHEESE STEAK SALAD

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. beef sirloin steak

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 tsp. + ¼ cup olive oil, divided

2 limes, juice of

8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 cups strawberries, halved

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Season steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add steak and cook 5-7 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness. Remove from pan and let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak into bite-size strips. Toss with lime juice.

Prepare the vinaigrette. Whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

On a platter, combine romaine, strawberries and onion. Top with steak. Sprinkle with cheese and walnuts. Serve with vinaigrette.

Per Serving: Calories 520, Total Fat 39g (Saturated 11g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 95mg, Sodium 160mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 28g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 20%, Potassium 10%