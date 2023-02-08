(WFRV) – It’s a healthy and delicious way to say I love you first thing on Valentine’s Day morning.

UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns Madeline and Hailey show Local 5 Live viewers how to make this delicious, healthy overnight oats recipe.

Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe

1 cup rolled oats

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup plain nonfat Greek Yogurt

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup strawberries, sliced

Graham crackers, crushed, for garnish

Directions:

Nutrition:

2 servings

Per serving:

Calories 290

Total Fat 7g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g)

Cholesterol 0mg

Sodium 100mg

Total Carbohydrates 48g (Dietary Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 9g Added Sugars)

Protein 14g

Vitamin D 6%

Calcium 20%

Iron 15%

Potassium 6%