(WFRV) – It’s a healthy and delicious way to say I love you first thing on Valentine’s Day morning.
UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns Madeline and Hailey show Local 5 Live viewers how to make this delicious, healthy overnight oats recipe.
Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe
1 cup rolled oats
¾ cup unsweetened almond milk
½ cup plain nonfat Greek Yogurt
1 Tbsp. chia seeds
1 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup strawberries, sliced
Graham crackers, crushed, for garnish
Directions:
Nutrition:
2 servings
Per serving:
Calories 290
Total Fat 7g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g)
Cholesterol 0mg
Sodium 100mg
Total Carbohydrates 48g (Dietary Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 9g Added Sugars)
Protein 14g
Vitamin D 6%
Calcium 20%
Iron 15%
Potassium 6%