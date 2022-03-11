(WFRV) – It’s a cool dessert that your family won’t even know it’s good for them.
UWGB Dietetic Interns Cecilia and Lindsay show Local 5 Live viewers how to make Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Courtesy of eatingwell.com
Ingredients
3 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup pure maple syrup or honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups sliced strawberries
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Directions
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stir yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter the strawberries on top and sprinkle with chocolate chips.
Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.